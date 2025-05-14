Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Sparks!

Sparks is a lively, fun-loving 12 week old German Shorthair Pointer pup who lights up every room with his joyful energy and wagging tail. He’s always ready for an adventure, whether a game of fetch or a walk around the block. Sparks is full of personality, quick to learn and eager to shower his new family with lots of love! Sparks will need to learn all the puppy basics.





