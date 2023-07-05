Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Sprinkles!

Sprinkles is a 3 year old female Australian Cattle Dog looking for her new home. She has a very sweet and loving demeanor, but she is also fearful of new people, new situations and novel stimuli – so she is definitely not a city dog, more of a country girl. She’s been in the care of ARL for several months now, and was recently transferred to ARL’s Brewster shelter and has really started to come out of her shell! A quiet, adult-only home with low foot traffic would be best, and she’d be perfect for someone who works from home, or anyone who spends the majority of their time at home.



Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: