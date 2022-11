Anna is a 2 year old female Husky mix seeking her new family! Aside from being stunningly beautiful, Anna is super friendly, curious, and loves meeting new people. Being 2 years old she’s active, playful and needs to spend lots of time outside to help her burn off all that energy.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

She can be a bit dog selective, but should do well with another dog in the home. For more information about Anna, visit The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster shelter!

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: