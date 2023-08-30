Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Thor!

Thor is a 2 year old male Boxer mix looking for his new home. Thor was found as a stray so we don’t know too much about his background, but here at the shelter he has shown to be a complete goofball. He loves people and being outdoors, he can be a little nervous at first but he does warm up quickly. He would prefer an adult-only home with no other pets and would like a family who can take him on a lot of outdoor adventures!



