Thor is a 2 year old male Boxer mix looking for his new home. Thor was found as a stray so we don’t know too much about his background, but here at the shelter he has shown to be a complete goofball. He loves people and being outdoors, he can be a little nervous at first but he does warm up quickly. He would prefer an adult-only home with no other pets and would like a family who can take him on a lot of outdoor adventures!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Thor!
August 30, 2023
Thor is a 2 year old male Boxer mix looking for his new home. Thor was found as a stray so we don’t know too much about his background, but here at the shelter he has shown to be a complete goofball. He loves people and being outdoors, he can be a little nervous at first but he does warm up quickly. He would prefer an adult-only home with no other pets and would like a family who can take him on a lot of outdoor adventures!
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- LISTEN: Yarmouth Added to Healey’s Proposed Migrant Sheltering Plan
- Over $8,000 Awarded to Barnstable County’s Septic Testing Division
- Cape Cod Strands More Dolphins than Anywhere Else. Now They’re Getting their Own Hospital
- Over 300 Registered for Second Summer Cycle Event
- $20 Million Budgeted for MassReconnect Scholarship Program
- Local Family Donates $5 Million for New Surgical Suite at Falmouth Hospital
- 100 Small Business Grants Awarded by Cape Cod Chamber
- Paving Projects to Cause Delays in Sandwich
- Eastham’s Windmill Weekend Returns On September Eighth
- Cape Cod Commission Approves Underwater Cable Project
- AAA Northeast Predicts Busy Roads On Labor Day Weekend
- Eversource Foundation Donates $62,000 To Cape & Islands United Way
- Outer Cape Health Services Names Provincetown Resident As Its New CEO