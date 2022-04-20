You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Tiny! (Watch Video)

April 20, 2022

Meet Tiny!

Tiny is a 5 year old male American Bulldog looking for his new home. He’s incredibly sweet and warms up quickly to everyone he meets! Tiny would do best in a quiet home with no small children, and he would prefer to be the only pet in the home so he can have all the attention! While Tiny does enjoy being outdoors and playing fetch, he does have arthritis and runs out of steam rather quick, so he would prefer to snuggle up on the couch with you for a Netflix marathon rather than go for a long hike. If you’re looking or a less-active dog who’s all about the love, then Tiny is for you!

Watch Video Here!


 

If you are interested in adopting Tiny, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

