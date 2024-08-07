Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Wicked Witch!

Meet Wicked Witch, a 1-year-old lady looking for a new home. She LOVES to play and LOVES other cats! Wicked Witch came from a home where she had many more cat friends than people friends. For this reason, she takes some time to get used to the new people in her life. She would love to go to a home with a resident cat, or with one of her cat friends who are currently at the shelter. She would need his world to start small in her new home, a single room or bathroom would be a great starting spot for her so that he can get to know you and your family before exploring the entirety of your home. If you’re interested in Wicked Witch please call or stop by the Brewster shelter!





Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: