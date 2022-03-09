Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Wiggly Winnie (With Video)

Winnie is a 15 week old male lab-mix puppy seeking his new family. He was a transport pup from the Southern U.S., and is very sweet, he loves people and loves to be around other dogs. He’s a big fan of playtime, and like any puppy has tons of energy!

Watch The Video Of Winnie:

As with any puppy, training will be key once he gets home and if you’re thinking of a puppy – you have to be on-board with committing to the time, patience, and energy you’ll need to help Winnie become a well-adjusted and well-mannered adult dog. He has also been neutered and is up to date on all of his vaccinations.

If you are interested in adopting this adorable little puppy, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: