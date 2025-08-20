Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Wyatt!

Meet Wyatt! This 2-year-old handsome southern gentleman has traveled a long way to find a loving home! Wyatt has shown us that he is a bit nervous meeting new people and new dogs but warms up after a nice slow introduction. He is always ready to greet you with a tail wag and smiling face. He has energy to burn and, once he builds up his confidence, he will be ready to take on any adventure! A home with older kids would be best. Come meet him during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster).

Wyatt’s adoption fee is currently REDUCED as part of ARL’s Clear the Shelters campaign during the month of August. For more informatio on Wyatt, click here.



