You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Your New Best Buddy, BRUCE! (Watch Video!)

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Your New Best Buddy, BRUCE! (Watch Video!)

December 15, 2021

Bruce is a 7 month old male lab mix currently looking for his new home. This adorable pup was part of a recent dog transport from the Southern U.S. and like any 7 month old puppy, Bruce is friendly, playful, and has energy for days!

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOUT BRUCE:

He can be jumpy when excited and has shown to be a little reactive to other dogs, but with time and training these behaviors will subside. Training will be essential for Bruce as soon as he gets home to ensure he’s a well mannered adult dog, and Bruce will be great with kids of all ages. Looking to bring home a furry friend for the holidays? Bruce may be the one for you!

 

 

If you are interested in adopting Bruce, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

 

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

 

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 