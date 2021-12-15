Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Your New Best Buddy, BRUCE! (Watch Video!)

Bruce is a 7 month old male lab mix currently looking for his new home. This adorable pup was part of a recent dog transport from the Southern U.S. and like any 7 month old puppy, Bruce is friendly, playful, and has energy for days!

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOUT BRUCE:

He can be jumpy when excited and has shown to be a little reactive to other dogs, but with time and training these behaviors will subside. Training will be essential for Bruce as soon as he gets home to ensure he’s a well mannered adult dog, and Bruce will be great with kids of all ages. Looking to bring home a furry friend for the holidays? Bruce may be the one for you!

If you are interested in adopting Bruce, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: