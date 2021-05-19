Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Your New Best Friend, TATER! (With Video)

Tater is a seven year old mixed breed with a fabulous personality! Tater is very sweet and likes everyone he meets-both human and canine! Tater loves to go for walks, he enjoys snuggling with his humans, and is never going to say no to a good snack! His foster reported that Tater even liked to sleep in bed with his humans and is house trained. What a good boy! Tater would likely do well in most homes. He can live with children and other dogs. He does need a family who is comfortable working with their veterinarian. Tater has been diagnoses with hypothyroidism at the shelter which will need ongoing medical care.

Tater is located at our Cape Cod adoption center.

This animal is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and been seen by our vet team.

