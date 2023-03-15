Ziva and Bones are a 12-year-old sister and brother domestic shorthair cats looking for their new home. They are bonded so need to go home together! Ziva is definitely more outgoing than Bones, she will actively seek attention and is extremely sweet. Bones can a be prickly from time to time, he prefers to nap in quiet, but will seek attention on his terms. The cats do care for one another but do have sibling angst from time to time, but what siblings don’t? Given their ages, Ziva and Bones would prefer a quiet home for their golden years and ample places for them to seek out a sunny napping spot!
Waggin Wednesday: Meet Ziva and Bones!
