Zoey is a 2 year old female lab mix looking for her new home. She is a sweet ball of energy but can be timid when it comes to meeting new people and being in new situations, however, she’s quick to warm up. She’s a sweetheart, is also well-mannered, and super intelligent as well! She does well with most other dogs, so she may be able to go to a home with another dog – but of course after a proper introduction!

