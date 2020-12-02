Waggin’ Wednesday: Melinda Needs a Home!

Meet Melinda!

This lovely kitty is a quiet girl who enjoys being petted. Once she has settled in, Melinda enjoys spending time with her family. She has lived with quite a few other kitties in the past.

If you are interested in adopting Melinda, please fill out our web form, available here!

You can expect a response to your inquiry from a member of our adoption staff within 48 hours of completing this form. Due to our high volume of inquiries, please refrain from calling unless that time frame has passed. If needed, you can reach the Brewster shelter at 617-426-9170 x305. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is currently operating by appointment only Tuesday-Sunday 11am-4pm. Our Adoption Forward process will start with a phone conversation.

