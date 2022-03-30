Waggin’ Wednesday: Moon Is Looking For A Peaceful Home

Meet Moon!

Moon is a 12 year old female domestic longhair cat looking for her new home. She may be a senior cat, but she’s young at heart! Moon’s very active, loves to play, but also enjoys her lounge time as well. She’s a bit feisty too – she can be a little slow to warm up to new people, but once she does she’s extremely affectionate and a lap cat too!

WATCH VIDEO OF MOON HERE:

Moon is looking for quiet, adult only home – young kids may be a little too stressful for her. She should also be the only pet in the home. Looking for a great senior kitty? Then Moon may be for you!

If you are interested in adopting MOON, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: