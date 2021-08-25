Waggin’ Wednesday: Pepper is Looking for a Quiet Home on Cape Cod

Pepper is a sweet young lady who is a little reserved when you first meet her. She will likely thrive in a quiet, low activity home without dogs or kids because she gets startled easily and will hide in chaotic environments. Once she opens up to you, however, she will make biscuits and nuzzle you all day.

Pepper is spayed, fully vaccinated, microchipped and would love to meet you today. She is at the Brewster branch located at 3981 Main Street. If you are interested in adopting this animal, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

