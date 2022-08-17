Waggin Wednesday: Pepper Super Friendly The Guinea Pig Needs A Home

Pepper is a 2 year old male guinea pig looking for his new home. He’s been with ARL for some time, since April in fact, so it’s time to find this little guy a new home! He’s the complete package – he’s friendly, curious and playful, and he also loves being held! He’s the perfect guinea pig for someone who’s had guinea pigs in the past or for first-timers as well, so in short – he’s perfect for anyone!

WATCH PEPPER’S VIDEO HERE:

Before going home ARL will need to see a photo of the enclosure he’ll be living in.

If you are interested in adopting Pepper, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: