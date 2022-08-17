You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin Wednesday: Pepper Super Friendly The Guinea Pig Needs A Home

Waggin Wednesday: Pepper Super Friendly The Guinea Pig Needs A Home

August 17, 2022

 

Pepper is a 2 year old male guinea pig looking for his new home. He’s been with ARL for some time, since April in fact, so it’s time to find this little guy a new home! He’s the complete package – he’s friendly, curious and playful, and he also loves being held! He’s the perfect guinea pig for someone who’s had guinea pigs in the past or for first-timers as well, so in short – he’s perfect for anyone!

WATCH PEPPER’S VIDEO HERE:

 

Before going home ARL will need to see a photo of the enclosure he’ll be living in.

If you are interested in adopting Pepper, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

 

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 