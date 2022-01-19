You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Piper The Cat Wants To Be Your New Pal (Watch Video)

January 19, 2022

This beautiful girl is about 1 year old. She was found living outside, and while she is a bit nervous of new people and environments initially, she has been slowly but surely coming out of her shell. She would like to go to a quiet home with other cats, as she is from a colony originally and is used to having them around.

 

Piper is currently up to date on all vaccines, neutered/spayed, microchipped, and has been seen by our veterinarian.

 

If you are interested in adopting Piper, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

 

