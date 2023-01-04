You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Rocky’s New Year’s Resolution Is To Find A New Home (Watch Video)

Waggin’ Wednesday: Rocky’s New Year’s Resolution Is To Find A New Home (Watch Video)

January 4, 2023

Rocky is a 7 year old male domestic shorthair cat looking for his new home. He’s dapper and handsome and he knows it! Rocky can be a bit shy when meeting new people, but he is overall a very confident cat and once he warms up loves the company of people.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: 

He is what we call a high-arousal cat, meaning he gets overstimulated easily, so he’ll let you know when we wants pets or playtime, but he’ll also let you know when he’s had enough! For Rocky, a quiet, adult-only home would be best.

For more information about Rocky, visit The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster shelter! 

 

