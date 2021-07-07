Waggin’ Wednesday: Shermie Wants To Be Your One And Only (Watch The Video!)

Meet Shermie!

Shermie is a super affectionate lady with the softest cheeks around. She LOVES being petted and is a great buddy to sit with on the couch. She can be slightly timid in new environments and will need a home with patience as she settles in. She dislikes other animals, she wants to be the only furry friend in the home!

She is a pinch overweight and will need a family who is dedicated to getting her weight down. She would appreciate a relatively quiet home, so ideally not a lot of foot traffic!

Shermie is located on Cape Cod at our Brewster Animal Care and Adoption Center. Shermie is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed, microchipped and been seen by our vet team.

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: