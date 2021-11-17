You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Shy Cat Seeking Quiet Home (Watch Video)

Waggin’ Wednesday: Shy Cat Seeking Quiet Home (Watch Video)

November 17, 2021

Meet Erica!

Erica is a shy, but sweet 6 year old female domestic shorthair cat looking for her new home. Erica is a shy lady and while she may be a little wary at first, it passes quickly.

She’s very gentle and after getting over her initial shyness, she will let you know she’s ready for attention with a soft meow and a soft and steady purr. Children and dogs may be too much for her given her shyness, however she may be able to live with another cat. A quiet home for her is preferred and once she’s settled in she’s sure to be by your side and give plenty of love for years to come!

 

 

 

If you are interested in adopting Sable, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

 

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

 

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 