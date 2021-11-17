Waggin’ Wednesday: Shy Cat Seeking Quiet Home (Watch Video)

Meet Erica!

Erica is a shy, but sweet 6 year old female domestic shorthair cat looking for her new home. Erica is a shy lady and while she may be a little wary at first, it passes quickly.

She’s very gentle and after getting over her initial shyness, she will let you know she’s ready for attention with a soft meow and a soft and steady purr. Children and dogs may be too much for her given her shyness, however she may be able to live with another cat. A quiet home for her is preferred and once she’s settled in she’s sure to be by your side and give plenty of love for years to come!

If you are interested in adopting Sable, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: