Spirit is an adorable 5 year old white kitty. He’s a little nervous when he meets someone new, but warms up when you pet him.

Spirit would do best in a quiet adult only home.

Spirit is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and been seen by our vet team.

This animal is located on Cape Cod at our Brewster Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Please call 617-426-9170 ext 305 or stop by our shelter between 1-6PM Wednesday-Sunday to learn more about Spirit!

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: