You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Sweet ‘Blue’ Wants To Meet you!

Waggin’ Wednesday: Sweet ‘Blue’ Wants To Meet you!

May 25, 2022

 

Blue is a 2 year old female Pitbull mix looking for her new home. Since her arrival at the shelter she’s become a favorite of staff and volunteers with her sweet demeanor and she’s very affectionate! Blue loves being around people and also loves her play time.

 

She would do well in a home with teenagers and older children, and no cats or small animals. She would also love to have a canine companion in the home as well! Blue does have moderate skin allergies so it will be important to bring her to her regular veterinarian for an ongoing plan for treatment.

 

If you are interested in adopting Blue, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

 

 

 

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 