Waggin’ Wednesday: Sweet ‘Blue’ Wants To Meet you!

Blue is a 2 year old female Pitbull mix looking for her new home. Since her arrival at the shelter she’s become a favorite of staff and volunteers with her sweet demeanor and she’s very affectionate! Blue loves being around people and also loves her play time.

She would do well in a home with teenagers and older children, and no cats or small animals. She would also love to have a canine companion in the home as well! Blue does have moderate skin allergies so it will be important to bring her to her regular veterinarian for an ongoing plan for treatment.

If you are interested in adopting Blue, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

