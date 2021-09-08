Waggin’ Wednesday: Sweet Cats Looking For Their Home-Sweet-Home (WATCH VIDEO)

Don’t let the name fool you, this 3 year old male domestic long hair cat is anything but chaotic. Chaos likes to hide, but will come out of his hiding spot when he’s called and is ready for some attention! Chaos loves pets and will be perfect for curling up on the couch for a cuddle session while binge-watching your favorite shows.

Chaos is outgoing and has actually become bonded with another cat while here at ARL – Oreo, a 5 year old female that is not as outgoing and would like to go home with Chaos to help her come out of her shell. Chaos and Oreo would do well in a quiet, adult-only home and a family that will give both cats the space they need to settle in at their own pace. Looking for a new dynamic kitty duo? Then Chaos and Oreo may be for you!

Chaos and Oreo are located on Cape Cod at our Brewster animal Care and Adoption Center. If you are interested in adopting them, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

