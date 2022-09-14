You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: This Shy Little Cat Needs A Home

Waggin’ Wednesday: This Shy Little Cat Needs A Home

September 14, 2022

Poe is a one year old female domestic shorthair cat looking for her new family. This black and white cutie is a sweet, but shy girl who will need some time to get comfortable in her new home.

WATCH POE’S VIDEO HERE:

 

Speaking of her new home, given her shyness, an adult-only home with no children would benefit Poe, and also her new family will have to be patient to allow her to settle into her new surroundings, but once she does she’s sure to be an amazing companion!

If you are interested in adopting POE, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

