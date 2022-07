Jessie is an adorable 3 year old female domestic shorthair cat looking for her new home at ARL. She was a part of a transport of cats from Texas, has piercing green eyes, and is sweet, affectionate, and very vocal! She also loves to explore and is sure to fit right into her new surroundings immediately and will be a wonderful lap cat for years to come!

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

If you are interested in adopting Jesse, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: