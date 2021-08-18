Waggin’ Wednesday: This Southern Pup Wants A Cape Cod Home (WATCH VIDEO)

Macee is a female, 8 month old lab mix currently up for adoption at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster Animal Care and Adoption Center. Macee was recently transported from the South and is ready to adjust to New England life and for a home of her own! Like any 8 month old puppy, Macee has boundless energy and will need lots of stimulation and exercise to release her energy in a positive way.

She loves her outdoor time but is still getting used to being on a leash. It will be important for Macee’s new family to be committed with beginning training immediately to ensure she will become a well-mannered adult and to have the patience and time necessary to have a puppy in the home. Come meet Macee today!

Macee is located on Cape Cod at our Brewster animal Care and Adoption Center. If you are interested in adopting this animal, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

