Just look at that FACE!! Come down and meet Tiny!

Tiny is a 5 year old male American Bulldog looking for his new home. He’s incredibly sweet and warms up quickly to everyone he meets!

WATCH THE VIDEO OF TINY:

Tiny would do best in a quiet home with no small children, and he would prefer to be the only pet in the home so he can have all the attention!

If you are interested in adopting Tiny, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: