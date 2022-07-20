You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: We’ve Got Wings! Meet Blueberry The Parakeet!

Waggin’ Wednesday: We’ve Got Wings! Meet Blueberry The Parakeet!

July 20, 2022

Meet Blueberry!

Blueberry is a handsome 1 year old parakeet who is super sweet and super friendly! Unlike most birds, Blueberry loves his cage and playing with all of his toys. He also enjoys getting to stretch his wings and fly around the room every once in a while. 

Watch The Video Here:

Blueberry is a great companion and has a fun time hanging out on your shoulder while you go about your day!

 

If you are interested in adopting Blueberry, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


