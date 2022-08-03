You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Who’s A Good Boy? Gerbil (The Dog)! WATCH VIDEO HERE

August 3, 2022

Meet Gerbil!

Gerbil is a 7 month old male mixed-breed dog looking for his new home at ARL. Gerbil came to ARL via a transport of pups from Mississippi and is very sweet and friendly, but he is undersocialized and a little fearful. It will be important once he gets home to go slow when introducing him to new people and situations. 

WATCH THE VIDEO OF GERBIL HERE:

Being only 7 months old it’s the perfect time to immerse Gerbil into training – this will help with socializing and building his confidence.

If you are interested in adopting Gerbil, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

