Waggin’ Wednesday: Who’s A Good Boy? Gerbil (The Dog)! WATCH VIDEO HERE

Meet Gerbil!

Gerbil is a 7 month old male mixed-breed dog looking for his new home at ARL. Gerbil came to ARL via a transport of pups from Mississippi and is very sweet and friendly, but he is undersocialized and a little fearful. It will be important once he gets home to go slow when introducing him to new people and situations.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF GERBIL HERE:

Being only 7 months old it’s the perfect time to immerse Gerbil into training – this will help with socializing and building his confidence.

If you are interested in adopting Gerbil, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

