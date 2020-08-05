Waggin’ Wednesday: Why You Might Consider A Pet Rat

Did you know that rats can make for wonderful pets? It’s true! If you are looking for a small, smart, empathetic and meticulously clean addition to your family, look no further!

Truth be told, rats get a bad rap.They may not be your typical family pet, but don’t dismiss them simply because you have seen too many youtube videos of city subways.

In fact, you could make an appointment with the Animal Rescue League in Brewster to meet a trio of soft rats in need of a forever home.

Ajax, Adonis, and Achilles are adorable, soft pet rats. The boys are typical lazy older boys, and can often be found sleeping all heaped up together. Ajax is the most mellow of the three; Achilles is the most timid. All three are on the shy side and a bit nervous of being handled, but are just squirmy as they’re still learning that it can be fun to have lap time. As they are older, they will do best in a quiet and patient home where they can live out their golden years in peace, preferably together.

*Adoptions are currently by appointment only. Please call 617-426-9170 x305 for more info about Ajax and his friends or to schedule an appointment to meet them in Brewster.*

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: