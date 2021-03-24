Waggin’ Wednesday: Will You Help Lily Find a Home on Cape Cod?

MEET Lily!

Lily is a very sweet and shy 4 year old Female cat that is looking for her new home! Lily takes a little time to warm up to a person, so we are looking for a quiet, cat savvy home for her who will give her the time she needs to get used to you. She had been urinating outside of the box in her previous home and hid in the basement mostly (We feel this was due to being nervous of the small child in his previous home as well as a Dog she was scared of (for both of these reasons we need to place her in an Adult only home with no Dogs.

If you are interested in Lily please fill out our inquiry form below. She is located at the Cape Cod branch of the Animal Rescue League.

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form