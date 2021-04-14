Waggin’ Wednesday: Would You Give Tiger A Little Time? (Watch His Video)

Tiger is a 6-year-old beagle that loves to be around people and cats! In his previous home Tiger lived with a kitten who he absolutely loved. Tiger requires a little time to warm-up to new people, and therefore requires multiple visits before adoption. Tiger would benefit from an adult-only home and is looking for an owner that has previous dog experience. He is a very anxious boy, especially in new situations, so it wil be important that his owners are very patient with him and allow him the time he needs to adjust to changes in his life.

Tiger is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and been seen by our vet team.

Tiger is located at our Cape Cod branch. If you are interested in adopting this animal, please fill out our web form, available here:

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

