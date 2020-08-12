You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Would You Like To Meet Samantha?

Waggin’ Wednesday: Would You Like To Meet Samantha?

August 12, 2020

Meet Samantha At The MSPCA In Centerville

 

Sweet Samantha is 5 years old and looking for a forever home.  She is independent at times, but can also be very affectionate. She needs to be kept inside as she is front paw declawed.  Samantha is particular about her litter-box and insists that it be cleaned every day.  Unscented litter only for this girl!  There was a small dog in her last home that she tolerated, might she might do better in a home as your one and only fury friend.  Samantha prefers the company of adult humans, and might hide if there are little ones around. 

Her adoption fee is $200. 

Interested in learning more about Samantha?  Call the MSPCA Cape Cod to speak with staff 508-775-0940.

Tune into That Girl in the Morning every Wednesday at 8:45am for a purr-fect feature called Waggin’ Wednesday by Agway of Cape Cod! No one loves animals more than Cat Wilson and she will partner with various animal adoption agencies on Cape to find her furry friends new homes! She will match animals with families in her own way with a dating twist! Catch the all new Waggin’ Wednesday presented by Agway of Cape Cod and the Cape’s only country station, Cape Country 104!

 

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

 

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 