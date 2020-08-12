Waggin’ Wednesday: Would You Like To Meet Samantha?

Sweet Samantha is 5 years old and looking for a forever home. She is independent at times, but can also be very affectionate. She needs to be kept inside as she is front paw declawed. Samantha is particular about her litter-box and insists that it be cleaned every day. Unscented litter only for this girl! There was a small dog in her last home that she tolerated, might she might do better in a home as your one and only fury friend. Samantha prefers the company of adult humans, and might hide if there are little ones around.

Her adoption fee is $200.

Interested in learning more about Samantha? Call the MSPCA Cape Cod to speak with staff 508-775-0940.

Tune into That Girl in the Morning every Wednesday at 8:45am for a purr-fect feature called Waggin’ Wednesday by Agway of Cape Cod! No one loves animals more than Cat Wilson and she will partner with various animal adoption agencies on Cape to find her furry friends new homes! She will match animals with families in her own way with a dating twist! Catch the all new Waggin’ Wednesday presented by Agway of Cape Cod and the Cape’s only country station, Cape Country 104!

