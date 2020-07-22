Waggin’ Wednesday: Young Kristoff The Cat

Psst! Psst!

Kristoff is a very shy adolescent male cat. He may seem defensive when he first meets you, but just takes a minute to sniff your hand before he’s rubbing you for ear scratches. Kristoff is happy to make friends with other polite kitties, and another cat at home might help bring him out of his shell. While he likes being petted by his friends, he is very nervous about being picked up. A calm home would give Kristoff the chance to boost his self confidence and become the companion we know he wants to be!

Please remember that adoptions are currently by appointment only. Please call 617-426-9170 x305 for more info about Kristoff or to schedule an appointment to meet him in Brewster.

Tune into That Girl in the Morning every Wednesday at 8:45am for a purr-fect feature called Waggin’ Wednesday by Agway of Cape Cod! No one loves animals more than Cat Wilson and she will partner with various animal adoption agencies on Cape to find her furry friends new homes! She will match animals with families in her own way with a dating twist! Catch the all new Waggin’ Wednesday presented by Agway of Cape Cod and the Cape’s only country station, Cape Country 104!