Waggin’ Wednesday: Zoey Wants You To Make The First Move

Meet Zoey!

Zoey is a shy, quiet lady who is looking for a low key home. Zoey seems to really enjoy some petting and chin scratches, though she waits for you to make the first move. When it is noisy, Zoey likes to huddle underneath her blanket. She would enjoy a mellow home where there isn’t too much going on, so she can spend time getting comfortable with her new family and new surroundings. She lived with 2 other kitties in her previous home.

*Adoptions are currently by appointment only. Please call 617-426-9170 x305 for more info about Toby or to schedule an appointment to meet Zoey in Brewster.*

