Wagin’ Wednesday: How About A Warm Fuzzy Chinchilla?

Lance is a 6 year old male chinchilla currently looking for his new home. He can be a bit shy with new people, but warms up very quickly. He’s social, friendly, loves being pet and especially loves treats!

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Lance has been neutered, vaccinated and is ready to go home. ARL does require a photo of the enclosure he’ll be living in before going home.

If you are interested in adopting this adorable little chinchilla, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

