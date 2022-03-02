You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Wagin’ Wednesday: How About A Warm Fuzzy Chinchilla?

Wagin’ Wednesday: How About A Warm Fuzzy Chinchilla?

March 2, 2022

 

Lance is a 6 year old male chinchilla currently looking for his new home. He can be a bit shy with new people, but warms up very quickly. He’s social, friendly, loves being pet and especially loves treats! 

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Lance has been neutered, vaccinated and is ready to go home. ARL does require a photo of the enclosure he’ll be living in before going home.

 

If you are interested in adopting this adorable little chinchilla, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

 

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

 

 

 
Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


