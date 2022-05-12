Walks and Runs on Cape in 2022

Take a look at all the walks and runs coming up on the Cape!

5/14, 9AM, Dennis Chamber Road Race, Johnny Kelley Park, S. Dennis – Choose to walk or run, this race will start in South Dennis and finish in Dennis Village. The first 150 people to register will receive an event t-shirt! Register here.

5/14, 11AM – 2PM, Dave Birtwell Memorial Walk for Alzheimer’s, Scusset Beach Reservation – You can register in advance or create a walk team by clicking here. All funds raised support the AFSC’s array of free services for individuals living with dementia-related diseases, their families, friends, and communities. Every $100 raised funds a Savvy Caregiver class, a support group, or a two-hour dementia activity group.

5/21, 10AM – 4PM, Joe Andruzzi Foundation Canal Walk Fundraiser, Buzzards Bay Park – The goal is to help raise funds for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation. Your support as a Walker, Sponsor, or Vendor will help this amazing foundation provide financial support to those facing financial hardships as a result of a cancer diagnosis. This event will be May 21st, 2022 from 10am-4pm at Buzzards Bay Park. For more information and to register, click here.

5/21, 10AM, Great Strides Walk for Cystic Fibrosis, Scusset State Beach Reservation – May is Cystic Fibrosis Awareness month. This year’s event will feature in-person and virtual experiences to help make a difference for people living with cystic fibrosis. Rain or shine, lunch is included for all participants, and there will be a DJ with live music. Register here.

5/21, 10am, Cape and Islands Suicide Awareness Walk – The Cape and Islands Suicide Awareness Walk is a three mile (5k) loop walk in Hyannis, Cape Cod, MA on Saturday, May 21, 2022 beginning at 10 am. Walk to raise awareness and support suicide prevention on Cape Cod and the Islands! For more information, click here.

5/22, 11AM, YPD Blue 5K Run/Walk for a Reason, Skipper Chowder House – Registration is open now for the YPD Blue 5K Run For A Reason, which is back in person for its 13th year, this year in memory of K9 Sgt. Sean Gannon. In addition to the Run/Walk and Kids’ fun run, there will be a fitness challenge, face painting, photo booth, and an all-American pie eating contest. Lunch served to all registered participants courtesy of the Skipper. Non-registered participants may purchase lunch only tickets. For more information, click here.

5/25, All Day, Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, Cape Wide – Officers from across the Cape will be running with the Special Olympics Torch to raise awareness and funds for local Special Olympics athlete programs. Check with your town’s police department for times.

6/5, 8:30AM, The Feet Over Front Street 5K Comes to Provincetown – Long before it became known as Commercial Street, Front Street extended from one end of Provincetown to the other. While you’ve walked sections of it many times, the PBG is welcoming runners and walkers to journey from the Harbor Hotel to the Provincetown Inn over Pride Weekend during our first-ever 5K on Sunday, June 5th. Running for time? We’ve got the timers and trackers in place so that you can share your results with friends and family. Walking for fun and community? Yes, please! All are welcome (pets too!) to join the Feet Over Front Street 5K to help raise funds for the Provincetown Business Guild. For more information, click here.

6/18 & 6/19, Relay for Life of Cape Cod, Dennis Yarmouth High School – Teams are forming now for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Cape Cod event which will be held at Dennis Yarmouth High School on June 18 & 19, 2022. This is a Cape-wide, community event where teams walk the track of the high school during a 24-hour period to raise money for the American Cancer Society and its’ programs. During the event, cancer survivors are celebrated and invited to a complimentary dinner, those lost to cancer are honored with a luminaria ceremony and commitments are made to fight back against cancer. Please start or join a team today! All are welcome! Go to relayforlife.org/capecodma or contact Event Lead, Marsha Stout at cmstout@comcast.net

6/18, 9AM, Run/Walk for the Arts, Cultural Center of Cape Cod – Enjoy a competitive 5k run or non-competitive 5k walk through beautiful Bass River to benefit the Youth Programs at the Cultural Center. Teams are welcome, and anyone who registers by June 1 gets a t-shirt! There’ll also be prizes based on age division. Sign up here.

6/25, 10AM, Cape Abilities Annual Walk for Opportunity, Hyannis Village Green – We are BACK! Please join us on Saturday, June 25th on the Village Green in Hyannis for the Cape Abilities Annual Walk for Opportunity. We are thrilled to be back in person this year to raise funds crucial for services that we provide for individuals with disabilities here on the Cape. For more information and to register click here.