What Will You Do With YOUR Stimulus Check?

Many Americans around the nation woke up this week with an extra $1,200 or more in their bank account or, soon, in their mailbox, courtesy of the government’s stimulus package, which is meant to assist us as we continue to wade through the uncertain and murky waters of the coronavirus pandemic.

To those who need it, $1,200 is an enormous amount of money. It can be used for rent, food, medicine, diapers or other necessities that have been put off due to the economic and social shutdowns. To those who might be more financially fortunate, it might be just a drop in the bucket.

What will you do with your stimulus money?

If you’re among the fortunate who have a comfortable fixed income or sufficient nest egg, you might consider donating some of your stimulus money to someone who is in dire need right now. Here are a few ideas on how you could use your new-found funds:

You could donate to any number of charities on the Cape, many of which are desperate for help under these uncertain circumstances.

You could help support a local business. There are so many that are struggling to stay afloat.

You could donate money or buy food for your local food pantry. The need right now is greater than ever.

You could consider supporting your local healthcare workers with a meal during a shift.

You could help support a local shelter with a cash donation.

There are so many in need of help. Any and all would be immensely grateful for whatever assistance you can provide. Give it some thought. If you’re not in need yourself, please consider reaching out to someone who is. There is no better time.