Will You Help Abraham find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Abraham! This Flemish Giant is large and in charge! He is super social and will run over to solicit head pets the moment he sees you. He is full of personality and quite smart. Flemish giants are often referred to as “gentle giants” and make wonderful house pets. Due to his large size (11 lbs), he will need an enclosure or spare room that affords him tons of space to move around and stretch his legs. His enclosure should be a minimum of 16 sq ft and have a solid bottom. We ask to see a photo of the enclosure you plan on keeping the rabbit in, as well as it’s dimensions, prior to sending him home.

If you would like to schedule a browsing appointment to meet all of our available rabbits, go to mspca.org and fill out an adoption inquiry!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!