Will You Help Aleksa Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Last week, the MSPCA transported 100 cats and dogs to Massachusetts from Austin Pets Alive in Texas. With the winter storm disaster in the south, the Austin shelter became overwhelmed with homeless animals. The MSPCA Cape Cod took in 22 of the transport cats and kittens. One of them is Aleksa- a 6 month old, spayed kitten. She’s affectionate and playful, basically a typical kitten! She’s special because she has a unique look about her. She’s a tortie with a brilliant orange stripe down her nose and glowing green eyes. Her adoption fee is $375. We anticipate Aleksa and her fellow Texans to receive a large amount of interest from the public. If you’d like to adopt her or one of her friends, go to mspca.org and fill out an adoption inquiry.

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!