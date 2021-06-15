Will You Help Anikin Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Anikin is an 8 year old spayed female. She took some time to warm up to us after arriving here but is now requesting affection. She does have a spicier side and will tell you when she’s had enough attention. Anikin would love to find someone who can take things slow with her and can give her some extra enrichment. Her previous owner reported that she loved to explore and see the world! She previously lived with a cat and dog but we think she’d do best in a home without them. She wants to be the one who gets all of the attention! Her adoption fee is $200. If you’d like to adopt this beautiful lady, please go to mspca.org to fill out an adoption inquiry!

