Will You Help Apollo Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Apollo! This boisterous fella is ready to bring a world of giggles and fun to your home. He’s is a year and half old, neutered male. Apollo is an energetic lad that’s always looking for something to do. Apollo loves walks and playing with toys – he even has a special trick of tossing toys for himself to catch and play soccer with. Apollo could use a little help brushing up on his manners training. Apollo could potentially go home with another dog, pending a successful introduction. He has never lived with dogs before, so his family would need to prioritize appropriate integration to keep everyone happy! No cats for this funny guy – he loves to chase them! If you want to learn more about Apollo, please submit an inquiry to cape@mspca.org telling us about your household and what you’re looking for in a dog! Adoption fee: $550.

