Will You Help Archer Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Archer! This handsome guy came from a situation with many other dogs living in one home, so he’ll need a patient adopter who can help him settle in and learn how to be successful in a home at his own pace. New people and environments can be a bit scary for Archer, so he would do best in a low-traffic home and quiet neighborhood that he can explore as he grows comfortable. Archer could live with a well-matched dog, potentially cats, and older children who have great dog skills!

If you think this dog could be a good match for you and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to speak with our staff about her. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment or application needed.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



