Will You Help Arlo Find a Home?

Arlo is a handsome young cocker spaniel. He has some very specific needs and will be looking for a special home. He will need an adult only, low traffic home with an experienced adopter. Arlo is friendly once he has gotten to know you, but will be timid at first. He barks at new people and doesn’t want strangers to reach towards him right away. With his special friends, Arlo is a playful boy. He likes to carry around toys and has been known not to share them.

He becomes very bonded with one person, and at that point does not want to be approached by others. His new person will need to provide him with appropriate structure and confident guidance so that he is not allowed to rule the roost. For this reason, Arlo needs to be in a home with adults only, no children or teens. He is timid of other animals and should be an only pet – this will also help as he doesn’t always like to share his things. Arlo is mostly housetrained, and a good schedule will help him get to 100%.

Despite his quirks, Arlo is a fun, playful boy. He’s still got some adolescent behavior – he will chew things if not supervised. Plenty of exercise and mental stimulation will help him be his best!

For more information on Arlo or any of the other animals currently residing at the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Brewster Branch, please contact us @ 617-426-9170, 3981 Main Street Brewster Ma 02631. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is open Tuesday through Sunday 1-6:30pm, excluding some holidays.

