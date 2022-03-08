Will You Help Atticus & Luna Fry Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Atticus and Luna! This wonderful pair of 12 year old kitties is ready to start their next adventure. Atticus was shy when he first arrived here, but he has warmed up nicely and has shown us that he’s a sweet boy who loves getting pet. Luna is still on the shyer side so she’ll need to go home with her brother who can help her get adjusted to her new home! They both have lived in a home with other cats too so could be a great addition to your home if you already have some felines of your own. If you’re interested in adopting a furry companion, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!