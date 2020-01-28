Will You Help B52 Find a Home Here on the Cape?

B52 is a 13 year old shih tzu who loves to relax and be loved on. This spunky little lady still loves to walk and play, but spends most of her time snuggled up napping in her bed. B52 has lived with other dogs and cats before. She feels indifferent about them and is fine to go about her own business. 52 is in foster because she is recently recovering from surgery on both her ears. She had two large masses that filled her ear and exacerbated chronic infections. In addition to her ears, B52 has skin allergies and a heart condition. Her adopter will have to feel comfortable working with their vet to help B52 live out her golden years as the happy, healthy girl she strives to be! B52 is currently in a foster home so she may not be at the shelter if you stop by, so please call ahead or email moreilly@mspca.org for more information!

