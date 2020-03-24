You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Will You Help Baby Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Will You Help Baby Find a Home Here on the Cape?

March 24, 2020

Meet Baby, a 14 year old, neutered male, seal point siamese. Baby is a chatty and social Siamese cat. He has lived in a very busy household and is now looking for his retirement home! He has lived with other cats before, and may want another kitty friend. Baby has hyperthyroidism and kidney disease so he will need regular vet appointments, daily medications, and a prescription diet to keep him healthy. In return, he will give you plenty of love and affection and tell you how grateful he is.

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!

DiscoverMore

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 