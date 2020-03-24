Will You Help Baby Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Baby, a 14 year old, neutered male, seal point siamese. Baby is a chatty and social Siamese cat. He has lived in a very busy household and is now looking for his retirement home! He has lived with other cats before, and may want another kitty friend. Baby has hyperthyroidism and kidney disease so he will need regular vet appointments, daily medications, and a prescription diet to keep him healthy. In return, he will give you plenty of love and affection and tell you how grateful he is.

