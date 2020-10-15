Will You Help Blue Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Blue! This beautiful, long haired, tortie was brought to the MSPCA along with her sister “Bayou”. Blue is an 8 year old, spayed female and gets along with every person she meets. Her owner described her as lovey and lazy, which is a good combination for a cat! Blue and Bayou do not need to be adopted together. Blue has been known to have disagreements with her sister, so we think she might want to be the only cat in her next home.

Her adoption fee is $200. If you want to adopt Blue or are interested in learning more about her, email cape@mspca.org with a description of your household!