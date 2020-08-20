Will You Help Bob Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Bob! You might be thinking to yourself, why would someone name a cat Bob?! Well, this Bob has a good reason- he’s a bob tail! Bob was originally found as a stray in the south and transported to another rescue in MA. He’s a neutered male and we estimate him to be about 1.5 years old. He’s the most outgoing boy you’ll ever meet! The minute we walk into the room, he waltzes right up to say hello and get some cuddle time. Since he was a stray, we don’t know anything about his past. He seems interested in the other cats in the adoption room and could live with other animals pending a slow introduction. His adoption fee is $200. If you’re interested in learning more about Bob, call the MSPCA adoption center 508-775-0940!