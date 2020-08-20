Meet Bob! You might be thinking to yourself, why would someone name a cat Bob?! Well, this Bob has a good reason- he’s a bob tail! Bob was originally found as a stray in the south and transported to another rescue in MA. He’s a neutered male and we estimate him to be about 1.5 years old. He’s the most outgoing boy you’ll ever meet! The minute we walk into the room, he waltzes right up to say hello and get some cuddle time. Since he was a stray, we don’t know anything about his past. He seems interested in the other cats in the adoption room and could live with other animals pending a slow introduction. His adoption fee is $200. If you’re interested in learning more about Bob, call the MSPCA adoption center 508-775-0940!
Will You Help Bob Find a Home Here on the Cape?
August 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State Sees Uptick in New Coronavirus Cases and Deaths
- Upcoming Cape Symphony Season Re-Scheduled to Next Year
- Falmouth firefighters battle early morning car fire
- Barnstable Cancels Labor Day Fireworks Show
- Health Connector Virtual Info Event Set for Wednesday
- Cape Cod Real Estate Market Remains Red Hot
- State Offers Food Security Grants to Cape Establishments
- Drought Has Limited Mosquitoes in Area
- Cape Educators To Hold Stand-Out for Healthy and Safe Conditions
- 3rd Straight Day of Decline in New Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases
- AAA: Gas Prices Down 1 Cent For Second Week in a Row
- Whelan Endorsed by MOSES in Re-election Campaign
- Project Forward Program at 4C’s Extends Fall Application Deadline