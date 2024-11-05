Will You Help Bob Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Bob! Bob came to us on a recent transport and his history is a mystery. We are still getting to know him, but he is an active guy who could go to a home with another dog.

If you think Bob could be a good match for your home and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment or application needed. *Please note that Bob may still be waiting on his neuter surgery, and might not be able to leave same day*

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



